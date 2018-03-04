“Is it cool that I said all that?” coos Taylor Swift in “Delicate,” the fifth track off her latest album “reputation.” It’s ironic she asks this question, as Swift has stated her mind on former flames and new relationships throughout her career. Swift’s songbook is a compilation of love, friendship and forming her own identity as a musician and woman. What she does not state, however, is her political stance.

Social consciousness and activism has been a trend for music in 2018. Justin Timberlake’s recent music video “Supplies” features footage of the “#MeToo” movement and Harvey Weinstein. Contenders for “Album of the Year” at the 2018 Grammys were African-American men and a woman. Katy Perry has promoted her single “Chained to the Rhythm” as a song about “political liberation” after President Trump was elected.

If social awareness is the new message in pop music, where is Taylor Swift’s contribution?

Swift has never been one to voice her political opinions. In a time of increased social and political awareness, Swift has been criticized for her silence on emerging issues. Releasing an album without any lyrics concerning political or social change has garnered criticism from the public that analyzes a musician’s political background and social awareness.

However, Swift’s fast rise to fame was through personal, not political identity. She was “Fifteen” and finding her way through high school. At “22,” she was “happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time.” It was her honest storytelling about herself through her songwriting that fans found endearing. Swift’s listeners imagined themselves as the one finding new love or moving on from past ones in her songs, believing that Swift personally understood an individual’s path to find who they are. In “reputation,” she utilizes her knack of personal songwriting to pull this off again.

She daydreams of someone she can not have in “Gorgeous.” She leaves a relationship for someone else in “Getaway Car.” She finally finds herself and true love in “Call it What You Want.” Swift’s talent of storytelling in her songwriting put not only herself but her listeners through various stages of romance and growing up. One listener may have also related to falling in love with someone they will never be with. Another may relate to finding true love. Through this form of music, Swift continues to establish her brand as an artist that relates to everyday life and the triumphs and turmoils that come along.

Perhaps one day Swift will state her political views. Perhaps she will continue to stay silent. However, it seems that Swift will continue to build upon her persona as “the relatable artist” and “everyday musician.” Given the ever-changing political climate, perhaps “reputation” was released as an escape from the political world and an entrance into introspecting one’s own self and relationships.

Taylor Swift will begin touring in May of this year and will be in Denver on May 25, 2018. Information on her tour and latest album can be found here.