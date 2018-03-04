Winter quarter is finally rolling to a close, and many would argue that this one has been particularly long and challenging. Starting with a half week, everyone has been thrown for a loop as to when each consecutive week actually begins. Is it week 10, or does week 10 start Wednesday? Either way, finals are on the horizon. While it is tempting to fantasize about your fun spring break plans to Moab, here are some tips on how to make the most of your time and your studies so break can be all the more enjoyable.

Spend an hour a day catching up on work

Devoting even just a little bit of time each day to papers and studying is beneficial. Brush up on the confusing chapters, rewrite the awkward paragraphs. It will help to stay on top of the studying so when the due dates roll around, you won’t be as stressed. It will make the last minute cramming into an easier review session.

Go in to office hours

Office hours are often underrated. If there is a topic that is unclear to you, go in and ask your professor face-to-face. It is better than email because you can ask follow-up questions and it also helps your professor to put a name to your face. Maybe when they grade your final paper, they will remember you came in to their office to get input and give your grade a little boost.

Take snacks and drinks to the library

It is really easy to find excuses to stop being productive, so don’t let yourself have any. If you know you have a whole day’s worth of work to do, pack some snacks to bring to the library. The food at the cafe is good, but can be expensive if you lack a meal plan. My favorite is a bag of crackers or a protein bar, or a to-go cup of coffee to help keep caffeinated.

Find a study spot off-campus

With the stressful atmosphere of finals, it is easy to get bogged down and feel a little suffocated. Maybe invest in an afternoon or evening off-campus at a coffee shop as an alternative to a dorm room or the library. Coffee shops like Stella’s and the Bardo Coffee House offer late night hours, which is perfect for the studying Pio.

Make time to study during the day

It is definitely most appealing to take a break after class to relax and then get to studying after dinner. This can work out for some people, but it is also an easy way to get behind on sleep quickly. A few nights up past midnight or 1 a.m. with early wake-ups can be exhausting, and have a negative impact on your academic performance. As cheesy as it sounds, sleep is incredibly important for success, as it helps you to stay alert and productive.

Head to the gym to relieve stress instead of sitting at your desk

If you’re panicking about your paper’s thesis, take a step back. Put on some running shoes and head to the gym. It is an excellent way to burn off some steam and clear the mind. If you’re looking to take a break and be productive, this could be a great option.

Only allow a certain amount of time to Netflix

It’s no secret that Americans watch TV as a way to unwind, but be careful not to get too carried away. With Netflix’s feature of automatically playing the next episode, it is sometimes hard not to let one episode of The Office turn into three.

Form a small study group

Some people stray from group studying, seeing it as distracting and social and unproductive. But this does not have to be the case. A small group, just three or four people even, can be helpful for bouncing ideas around and filling in each other’s knowledge gaps.

Procrastinate responsibly

Sometimes it feels entirely impossible to actually sit down and write an effective few pages of your final paper. Rather than forcing yourself to get words on the paper that just aren’t coming, work on something else. Working on other small assignments or refreshing yourself on another class’s reading can be a viable way to spend your time if you have a big assignment hanging over your head. Plus, when you finish your other busy work, there is nothing in the way of your finishing that paper.

If this quarter has been a rough one so far —grades or otherwise— there is still a solid week to salvage any damage. Don’t stop now Pios, push through the next few weeks and have a rocking spring break.