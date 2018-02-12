For this Valentine’s Day, Denver has plenty to offer, whether you prefer to keep things simple or you love a grand romantic gesture. Here are some low-budget date ideas that will be sure to make the day special for you and your date:

Ice skating is probably one of the most classic and fun date options for all kinds of couples, and this year you can prove how to measure up to the figure skaters at this year’s Olympics (or the speed skaters, if you like to live on the edge.) The Skyline Park downtown rink is ending their 2017-2018 season this Valentine’s day, and you can skate for free if you bring your own pair of skates. If you’d rather leave skating to the pros, you can go to the Colorado Avalanche game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Pepsi Center.

For a more quiet, peaceful time, you could head to the Botanic Gardens and view the Orchid Showcase, “stroll through the Rainforest” at the Butterfly Pavilion, or “heart” your favorite pieces at the Denver Art Museum as part of the “Hearts for Art” project, which encourages patrons to post a picture of their favorite piece on social media and use the hashtag “#HeartsforArt” in order to spread art to a wider audience.

You could head to any of your favorite restaurants for dinner, but why not take advantage of the holiday and have as much chocolate as you can? Saucy Bombay is selling boxes of their chocolate samosas (2 for $3), and the Chocolate Lab, an entire restaurant dedicated to “combining art and science in chocolate,” has chocolate-infused dishes and various confections to take home with you. If you’d rather leave chocolate for dessert, Sweet Cooie’s Ice Cream and Confectionery has a unique menu of ice cream flavors (including vegan options), and they’re hiding “golden tickets” in some of their boxes of truffles, which are each good for a free ice cream social for you and three friends.

Whatever you may choose to do, enjoy your Valentine’s Day with the one(s) you love.