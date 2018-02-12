Once again, it’s time to plan your Valentine’s date to “The Vagina Monologues.” Presented by the Health and Counseling Center as part of Love, Sex and Health Week, volunteer DU student actresses will perform Eve Ensler’s show on Feb. 15 and 16.

“The Vagina Monologues” is a collection of bold, empowering, humorous and heartbreaking monologues from real women. DU students have performed the show each February for many years, each year choosing a local organization to which they donate proceeds. This year, $10 will reserve you a seat, and every penny of that will be donated to the Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CCASA) and their work in sexual assault resistance.

Though the show is performed by an all-female cast and geared toward female empowerment, past performances have proven that “The Vagina Monologues” is a show that welcomes, entertains and educates people of any gender. Especially in the era of the #MeToo campaign and increased awareness of sexual assault and gender violence issues, it’s important to keep the momentum going and support causes such as this.

Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. in Driscoll Ballroom, but be sure to arrive early. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., leaving plenty of time to purchase tickets and grab a seat, as well as attend a pre-performance cookie social with information from CCASA representatives.