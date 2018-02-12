Historically, social and political activism has been largely born on university campuses. Kent State University, located in Ohio, began observing Negro History Week first in 1926. The celebration was initiated by Dr. Carter G. Woodson, also the founder of the Association for the Study of Negro Life (now non-profit Association for the Study of African American Life and History, or the ASALH).

In February 1970, Kent State began observing Black History Month. But it wasn’t until 1976, in recognition of the U.S. Bicentennial, that President Gerald Ford seized “the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

In 2018, it’s important that we reflect on how we as a community can work actively toward a better DU campus. The Center for Multicultural Excellence hosts a variety of events throughout this month which give all students and faculty of DU the opportunity to reflect on the contributions that people of color have made and continue to make every day. Here’s an in-depth list of this week’s events to check out.

Feb. 13- Symposium with Dr. Cheryl Kirk-Duggan

1 p.m., Iliff School of Theology

Dr. Duggan is a professor of theology and ethics at Shaw University Divinity School. Dr. Duggan is the author of over 20 books including “Violence and Theology” and “The Sky is Crying: Racism, Classism, and Natural Disaster.”

Feb. 13- The Spirituals Project Choir with Guy Davis

7:30 p.m., Newman Center for Performing Arts-Gates Concert Hall

With a setlist adapted from songs sung by enslaved African Americans, the Spirituals Project’s mission is “the preservation and revitalization of the music and social justice teachings of sacred songs.”

Feb. 15- Exploring Black/African Identity In America



12 p.m., Sturm 453, Sponsored by BGSA

Hear the Black Graduate Student Association speak out on modern identity and inclusivity issues in America.

Feb. 15- Black Actors Guild Performance- Forever and Always



6:30 p.m., Lindsey Auditorium, Sponsored by BSA

“Forever and Always,” performed by the Black Actors Guild and hosted by the BSA, is a staged and interactive storytelling performance. Its missions are community engagement and uniting our collective past, present and future.

Feb. 17, 2018, “Black Panther” Screening



7:30 p.m., IMAX Colorado Blvd., Sponsored by Diversity Committee



DU’s Diversity Committee offers students an opportunity to see “Black Panther.” The film is Marvel’s first film featuring a black superhero and predominantly black cast. Its complex themes dive deep into our history and mythology, and touch on today’s most pressing social justice issues.