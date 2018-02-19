DU Men’s Basketball stole a close win over Oral Roberts (ORU), 66-65 by holding off a run from the Golden Eagles to win their last home game of the season on Feb. 18 in Magness Arena. With the win, Denver added a game to their now three-game winning streak, and improved their overall record to 13-14, going 7-6 in Summit League stats. The Pioneers finished their season with 10-4 wins on their home court, the most wins at home since the 2012-13 season. ORU dropped to a 10-20 record and 4-9 in Summit League.

Junior guard Joe Rosga (St. Paul, Minn.) scored his second double-double for the season, adding 13 points and 10 rebounds to Denver’s win. Making his first start of the season, senior center Christian Mackey (Kirtland, N.M.) tied a season high of 10 points, shooting 100 percent in the game. Other contributors were senior center Daniel Amigo (EL Paso, Texas) and junior guard Jake Holtzmann (Parker, Colo.), both scoring 10 points for the Pioneers.

Mackey led the Pioneers early, scoring eight of Denver’s first 12 points. Mackey hit four out of four of his jumpers in the opening stretch. The Pioneers continued to shoot well, getting lots of open looks against the Golden Eagles’ zone defense. The Crimson and Gold shot 52.9 percent (9 for 17) in the first 12 minutes, which gave the squad a five-point led. At the half, the Pioneers still lead by four.

Defense was the biggest factor in Denver’s strong opening half, limiting the Golden Eagles to just seven field goals made.

In the second half, the Golden Eagles fought for the lead, closing to within three. Both teams continued to trade baskets. ORU tied the game at 56 with 3:03 left, but sophomore forward Jake Krafka (Austin, Texas) shot the basket of the game, knocking down a corner 3 to break a 56-56 tie and give Denver a needed momentum change.

Krakfa then claimed key rebounds and hit timely free throws down the stretch. With 11 seconds left, the Pioneers led by four. The Golden Eagles immediately came down and hit a three-point shot with three seconds left on the clock and fouled Krafka. Krafka missed his first free throw and intentionally missed the second to force the Golden Eagles into a timeout with 0.7 left.

ORU missed a half-court attempt, giving Denver the victory on Senior Day.

The Pioneers will hit the road to close out their regular season in Macomb, Illinois Denver will take on Western Illinois on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.