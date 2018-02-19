On Feb. 14, Liliana Rodriguez, Vice Chancellor of Campus Life and Inclusive Excellence, sent an email to the DU community about someone visiting Centennial Halls who possessed a weapon.

“Yesterday at about 11 a.m., Campus Safety received information that a person visiting a resident in Centennial Halls had a weapon in his possession. Campus Safety and the Denver Police Department immediately responded, contacted the person and recovered a weapon without incident. The visitor was taken into custody and was removed from campus by ambulance due to an unrelated medical issue.”

She further explained in the email why a lockdown was not issued.

“A lockdown of the campus was not issued because there was no immediate or on-going threat to the campus. The appropriate authorities were able to resolve the situation without creating any additional danger and without causing any disruption to the greater campus operations.”

In regard to the minimal detail of the event, Rodriguez mentioned that, by law, the information that DU can share—as with similar situations—is limited.

“We will always put the safety of our community first and sometimes that requires us to limit the amount of information and the timing of when information is released. When there is an imminent threat to the campus community, emergency notifications will be sent via text, email and phone call.”

To determine what can be shared, the emails states that the university considers issues of legality, confidentiality, effect on possible investigations, ability to confirm details and pertinence to the broader community, etc.

This article will be updated as information becomes available. Any student concerned about their safety or the safety of others are urged to call 911 or Campus Safety at 303-871-3000.