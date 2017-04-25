USG Campaign Statement: Murray-Arnett

We are so honored to be running for Student Government President and Vice President. The two of us are incredibly passionate about making DU a better place for the entire student body. We are running on a five-pillar platform that touches upon increasing transparency, building a stronger DU community, holding faculty accountable for their actions, capitalizing on the amazing reputation of our University and executing our duties as your representatives. A few ideas that we are most excited about include, holding weekly office hours with students and other organizations and clubs in order to promote better communication across campus. Implement a PioPickup service to transport students to and from on campus locations, in hopes of increasing safety. Create a new mascot that our students are proud to stand behind, which will ultimately spread school spirit. We are optimistic about implementing a tuition hold that provides a piece of mind for current and future students. We are very enthusiastic about working closely with the Spirit and Traditions committee to build student spirit throughout school. We also feel very strongly about building upon sexual assault awareness and plan to expand the programs that are made available to students regarding sexual assault.. We believe that if we all work together we have the potential to build a stronger DU. We would greatly appreciate your support and are more than happy to talk to anyone with questions or concerns.

In pioneer spirit,

Ben Murray and Julia Arnett