Photo by Taryn Allen | Clarion

Women March around the world

By on News

On Jan. 21, 2017, around two million people around the world protested Donald Trump’s presidency and marched for women’s rights in nearly 700 Women’s Marches across the world. Demonstrations took place on all seven continents. The largest in the U.S. took place in Los Angeles, where 750,000 people attended, followed by Washington D.C., where about half a million marched together. Denver’s march was one of the largest in the nation, with over 100,000 people attending.

Grace Carson | Clarion
Grace Carson | Clarion
Grace Carson | Clarion
Sydney Kapp | Clarion
Sydney Kapp | Clarion
Sydney Kapp | Clarion
Sydney Kapp | Clarion
Jillian Queri | Clarion
Photo Courtesy of Sarah Flanagan
Photo Courtesy of Lori Scott
Kellsie is a junior strategic communications major with a background in editing and design.

