Women March around the world

On Jan. 21, 2017, around two million people around the world protested Donald Trump’s presidency and marched for women’s rights in nearly 700 Women’s Marches across the world. Demonstrations took place on all seven continents. The largest in the U.S. took place in Los Angeles, where 750,000 people attended, followed by Washington D.C., where about half a million marched together. Denver’s march was one of the largest in the nation, with over 100,000 people attending.