Former Willy Schaeffer Scholarship winner Jamie Stanton (Rochester Hills, Mich.) was named to the 2018 U.S. Paralympic Team earlier this week. This will mark the second time in Stanton’s career that he will represent the USA in the Paralympic Games.

Stanton, whose right leg was amputated below the knee when he was six months old due to a growth deficiency of his fibula, first earned a spot on the U.S. Paralympic Alpine skiing development team his sophomore year at DU. He quickly turned some heads claiming a pair of gold medals in his first two competitions.

“As I head into PyeongChang I am incredibly excited to represent Team USA for a second time,” said Stanton. “I believe I am expecting more of myself this time around, especially in the giant slalom and slalom events. Over the last year and a half I have won three World Cup Slalom races, including World Cup Finals in PyeongChang last year. I believe that I have the talent, mindset and ability to win a medal in South Korea if I bring my A game on race day.”

In 2017, Stanton earned one of 10 Pioneer Awards from DU. The Pioneer Award is open to DU students competing in their senior year as well as faculty or staff members who have been at the university for five years or more. This is one of DU’s most prestigious awards and is given annually to the individual who best exemplifies the Pioneer spirit in their efforts on campus and in the local community. It is the highest honor given to undergraduate students.

“The Schaeffler Scholarship was essential in helping me reach my second Games,” said Stanton. “The Schaeffler Scholarship is specifically designed for a student/athlete to go to school in the fall and spring quarters and take off the winter quarter in order to travel, train and race with the U.S. Paralympic National Team. Having the opportunity to get an outstanding education, as well as race full time on the World Cup circuit, is something only the Schaeffler Scholarship can provide. Without the Schaeffler Scholarship I wouldn’t have been able to take my skiing to the next level and represent my country on one of the world’s largest stages. I will be forever grateful for what the Schaeffler Scholarship has allowed me to accomplish.”

Stanton competed at the Sochi Games in 2014, where he took sixth in the Super-G, 13th in the Super Combined and 22nd in the Slalom. Last year, Stanton competed in his first World Championships, where he earned fourth in the Slalom. Stanton also placed 13th in the Giant Slalom and 20th in the Super-G.

During the winter of 2016, Stanton was named the Adaptive Athlete of the Year by the Colorado Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame. In January of 2016, he was named Male Athlete of the Month by the U.S. Olympic Committee.