For the 57th year, DU is celebrating the snowy season with Winter Carnival. Each year, DUPB organizes this event and students head up to Keystone for a weekend of student priced festivities. We all know how expensive it is to invest in a day of skiing on the mountain, but Winter Carnival is an excellent way for students to experience all the fun it has to offer while also not breaking the bank. You may just think of Winter Carnival as a weekend of discounted lift tickets, tubing fun and clumsy ice skating, but there is actually more to the festivities than just the good time on the mountain.

All week on campus, there are various events that students can pop in on to keep it a week long event rather than a weekend one. Conveniently, these events are also where you can pick up your Winter Carnival packet, that has all your purchased tickets as well as a free t-shirt.

On Feb. 5, DUPB invites students to join them on Driscoll Green in the evening. The festivities of the week begin here, with hot chocolate and soup and a chance to take a horse carriage ride. An event to kickstart the winter wonderland, you won’t want to miss the chance to participate in some virtual skiing games.

Next, on Feb. 6, stop by Ruffatto Hall in the evening for a night of relaxing. Since week six is often notorious for midterms and papers, his event features an all-you-need kit for de-stressing. Movies, refreshments, masseuses, you name it. Come to this event to get your own Winter Carnival mug and remind yourself of the chill weekend awaiting you at the end of the long week.

Then on Feb. 7, Driscoll Ballroom hosts the chili cook-off. Swing by in the evening to join in and witness the competition unfold. Students will be able to enter a raffles to win some cool prizes as well, so be sure to check out this spicy Pio competition.

To wrap up the on campus events, Feb. 8 coincides with a home game at Magness Arena. To enter the final phase of Winter Carnival week, this event will be kicked off with a tailgate to support the basketball team. Students are encouraged to cheer on the team and have yet another chance to win some prizes throughout the night.

The events don’t just stop after Thursday. All weekend there will be various activities up on the mountain. All day Friday there will be snacks and refreshments around, and the evening will be finished off with the newest Thor movie. Saturday afternoon and evening also have some events that include free drinks and snacks, as well as live music and night time ice skating, so keep your eyes open for your fellow DU friends up at Keystone.

Registration has already closed, but don’t let that stop you from joining in the festivities with the rest of the student body, whether it be on campus or up at Keystone. If you are looking to hang out with friends or hit the slopes hard, all are welcome to attend and celebrate the joyous winter months.