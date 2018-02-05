Colorado is known as “The Headwater State” because of the crucial rivers flowing throughout the Rockies. The snowfall in the Rockies is the source of much of the water for most of the state. However, because of the Continental Divide traversing most of the state, only some water flows to the eastern portion of Colorado, where the population is larger. Additionally, much of the Colorado River does not provide for Colorado residents at all, but is used as water supply for much of the southwestern United States.

While many trans-mountain projects to divert more of the water to the east have been helpful to remedy the problem, a rapidly rising population in Denver and the surrounding areas has caused Denver Water Management to seek alternative solutions to deal with the inevitable water crisis in the region.

As a result, Denver Water Management has adopted a three prong approach. The strategy involves promoting residential and commercial water efficiency, recycling water and finding new water supplies. A large part of the solution, however, relies on more education for water consumers.

Considering everyone uses water, understanding not only where residents’ water comes from, but the most efficient ways to use this water is important. Denver Water Management has adopted a “Culture of Conservation” in which Denver residents are offered residential rebates for efficient water usage. For instance, if residents remodel and opt for more water efficient options in their homes or businesses, with certain conditions, Denver Water Management will help pick up the tab. In addition, strict laws are enforced between May and October to ensure that water is being properly rationed during dry months.

Denver’s water system covers more than 4000 square miles, operates facilities in 12 counties and maintains more than 3000 miles of distribution, which is enough to flow from Los Angeles to New York. Despite the great range the water supply covers, the most effective ways to conserve and protect water start on the small scale.

At DU, the Center for Sustainability reports that water preservation has to stay as a top priority for a sustainable campus. The center for sustainability reports, like Denver Water Management, that behavior plays the largest role in water conservation, and these small actions need to be habit rather than an afterthought. At DU, halls like Nagel prioritize sustainability, however all DU residents should be implementing ways to decrease flow of water. First, students should be aware of finite water levels, especially in Colorado. Doing even small things to reduce water consumption levels are important, and many areas on campus are attempting sustainability features, many of the problems of water supply and water accessibility come from issues that DU cannot control but which we can promote action to mitigate. Landscaping with local grasses and plants is one of the easiest ways to promote water control. Surrounding most buildings on campus are low-water usage plants. For instance, Nagel’s dual flush, water-saving toilets and low flow shower heads are things many Denver residents should be implementing in their own homes to reduce the flow of water in their homes. Additionally, Nagel utilizes an intermittent lake on the northwest side of the building that acts as a regional water quality and water retention feature.

Without water conservation efforts, it will be difficult to impossible to continue living normally. While Denver Water Management has made important efforts toward conservation, all efforts must begin with our own actions.