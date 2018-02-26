For many, the month of March is cold, dreary, filled with exams and a bit depressing. However, progress never slows in the world of entertainment, and there’s plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks if you enjoy new music, film and TV. Here’s a sneak peak of what to expect in the coming weeks from the entertainment industry.

The Grammys may be behind us, but there’s still great music ahead. Throughout March, expect album releases from artists like Snoop Dogg, country star Scotty McCreery, English favorite George Ezra and EDM icon Moby. Fans of concerts can look forward to performances by Lorde, G-Eazy, Phillip Phillips, 3OH!3 and Mura Masa at different venues around Colorado. In terms of film and TV, the number one event will be the Academy Awards, coming up on March 4. There is plenty of new material set to hit the screens next month, as well, including new films like “A Wrinkle In Time,” the highly anticipated science fiction piece featuring big names like Oprah Winfrey (“Selma”), Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”) and Mindy Kaling (“The Mindy Project”); the dystopian “Ready Player One,” the coming-of-age story “Love, Simon,” the Bruce Willis (“Die Hard”) remake of “Death Wish” and many more. Some of the can’t-miss TV premieres include the Netflix documentary “Flint Town,” the Hulu pre-apocalypse drama “Hard Sun,” a TV adaptation of the film “Heathers” by the same name, the Mindy Kaling production called “Champions,” Shonda Rhimes’s legal drama “For The People” and Superman prequel “Krypton,” among others.

Keep on top of all the new releases that March will bring, and don’t forget to check out things like books, podcasts and theatre performances if those suit your interests more.