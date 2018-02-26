On Feb. 19, in a campus-wide email, Chancellor Rebecca Chopp introduced Karlton Creech as DU’s next vice chancellor for Athletics, Recreation and Ritchie Center Operations. He will oversee 17 Division I teams, DU’s recreation program, the Coors Fitness Center and other programs within the Ritchie Center.

Prior to this position, Creech—according to the email—came from the University of Maine where he was the director of athletics for four years. He had also spent a decade at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where, for part of that time, he was senior associate director of athletics. There, said Chopp in her letter, he coordinated an $88 million expansion of the university’s football stadium.

Creech’s new position will be effective starting May 1. He will be replacing Peg Bradley-Doppes who was with DU for 13 years.

In DU Newsroom’s report on the announcement, Creech says he plans to familiarize himself with life at DU. “I am here to help you to achieve your goals. If I can do that, we will at be successful,” he said. “Winning is fun. Winning the right way is even more fun. Many of our programs are achieving excellence, and our goal is that all of our programs have that opportunity and I look forward to working with our coaches and student-athletics to get us there.”

DU’s YouTube channel features further insight into Creech and his hopes for students and the community.