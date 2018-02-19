Although sophomore Ethan Walker (Peterborough, Ontario) had his first career sock trick, with hat tricks in both halves of the game, and senior faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste (Denville, N.J.) went 23-30 (.767), with 16 ground balls from the faceoff dot, No. 4 ranked Denver fell to No. 1 ranked Duke 15-12.

“You play so few games that each one is so very important,” Head Coach Bill Tierney said following the match. “If you win this one, you get one in the bank and can almost put yourself in the tournament on Feb. 16. Overall, that was a great lacrosse game between two teams that are both going to get better as time goes on. It was really a weird game with the field almost tilted (22 of the 27 goals were scored on one side of the field). To Duke’s credit, they did what they had to do to win in the fourth quarter.”

Duke opened up scoring 48 seconds into the game. The goal was answered by junior midfielder Colton Jackson (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) from 12 yards out, the first of four-straight goals for the Pioneers. Walker followed Jackson with a goal at the 11:20 mark. Senior attackman Colton McCaffrey (Parker, Colo.) scored at the 10 minute mark, followed by junior Nate Marano (Tustin, Calif.) to bring the game to 4-1, Denver. Walker scored once more in the first quarter to bring the score to 5-2.

In the second quarter, Duke controlled the play, forcing four turnovers and outscoring Denver 4-1. Walker completed his first-half hat-trick at 5:42 left to play, putting the Pioneers back in the lead at 6-5. Duke scored before halftime, leaving the game tied at 6-6.

In the third quarter, Denver took back the lead, using a 5-1 run to help take a four-goal lead, leaving the score at 12-8 entering the fourth quarter. Walker had three goals, completing his second-half hat trick, as well as two assists. Jackson, senior captain Connor Donahue (Groton, Mass.) and McCaffrey had the other three goals. Walker was assisted by junior Austin French (Danville, Calif.), and held assists for Jackson and McCaffery. Jackson was credited with the assist on Donahue’s goal.

In the last quarter, Duke had a 7-0 run, ending the game at 15-12.

Walker’s sock trick was the first for Denver since 2016. He is also the last Pioneer to score 8 tricks, last doing so against No. 20 Providence in his freshman season.

Baptiste’s groundball total following this game (499) moved him into a fourth-place tie with Kyle Rowe in the NCAA Record Book.

The Pioneers will open their home season on Feb. 25 against Cleveland State. The faceoff is set for 11 a.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on Altitude, and ESPN Denver 1600.