Study abroad is the the best of times and the worst of times. While I can guarantee that it’s one of the most fun and amazing experiences you will ever have, it can be stressful getting there. However, with the help of this checklist, and the checklist the Office of International Education provides for you on the website, hopefully it will make the process a little easier.

The first and most fun part is picking which programs seem like the best fit for you. While it can be hard to not dive head first into the the programs brochure, be sure to attend the First Step Session the OIE offers. While there are sessions online, the best way to get all the necessary information is to go to one of the in-person sessions. With the session, you will be able to better figure out where you want to study abroad. Another good way to help you figure out where to study abroad, as well as a required step, is meeting with an OIE advisor. These advisors are available per country and will help you in any way that they can.

Once you have attended a meeting and met with an OIE advisor you can finally start searching for which program you would want to attend and open up an application. While looking at programs, there are many attributes you can attach to your search, including GPA, location, language and housing. Remember though, while studying abroad in Italy, for example, and eating pasta all the time sounds really awesome, don’t go unless you know you will be able to thrive i.e. speak Italian.

All the applications will be unique to each program. While there are required essays you must write for DU study abroad, the universities you apply to may have you write additional essays, as well. Along with that, some programs need passport information or letters of recommendation. In order to keep track of all of this, make sure to read up thoroughly on your program in the program brochure. The biggest piece of information I can give you is to have your application completed by Jan. 18 if you plan on studying abroad in either Fall Quarter 2018; summer 2018 applications are due March 30.

Once you have completed those necessary steps, your Program Application Page (Pre-Decision) will guide you on the next steps. Those include forms like your Program Choices & Essays and your Student Information Form, which has you enter your passport and academic information. On your application, you will see the Signature section, as well, which will have the Authorization to Release Information, the DU Study Abroad Policies, the Risks & Responsibilities Agreement and Release and the Student Responsibility Statement you will need to electronically sign. While this may seem like a lot, it’s all necessary to study abroad, and if anything seems confusing, the OIE advisors are a phone call, email and appointment away.

Although this may all seem a tad overwhelming, it will be worth it once you’re finally abroad. After all the adventures, all the laughs and all the new food you will inevitably eat, all the application stress will be long forgotten.