The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards will premiere on Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m. MST. The show, hosted by James Corden (“The Late Late Show”), will be broadcasted live on CBS from Madison Square Garden.

There are a total of 84 categories of nominations for the GRAMMYs in many different fields, from the well-known like Pop and Rap to the lesser-known like New Age and World Music. With the inclusion of Jazz, Latin, Country, Reggae, Gospel and more, there is certainly something for everyone’s taste at the show.

The categories to watch will be the general ones: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best New Artist.

Record Of The Year has “Redbone” (Childish Gambino), “Despacito” (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber), “The Story of O.J.” (JAY-Z), “HUMBLE.” (Kendrick Lamar) and “24K Magic” (Bruno Mars) nominated. Clarion prediction: “Redbone.”

Album Of The Year will be decided between “Awaken, My Love!” (Childish Gambino), “4:44” (JAY-Z), “DAMN.” (Kendrick Lamar), “Melodrama” (Lorde) and “24K Magic” (Bruno Mars). Clarion prediction: “DAMN.”

Song Of The Year nominations include “Despacito” (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber), “4:44” (JAY-Z), “Issues” (Julia Michaels), “1-800-273-8255” (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid) and “That’s What I Like” (Bruno Mars). Clarion prediction: “Despacito.”

Finally, nominees for Best New Artist include Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels and SZA. Clarion prediction: Khalid.

See the full list of categories and nominations on the GRAMMYs website.