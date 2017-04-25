USG Campaign Statement: Harrilchak-Norris

We at the Harrilchak-Norris campaign simply want what’s best for our university and its students. First and foremost, we are not politicians, (we actually had to google how to spell politicians) we’re simple folk– akin to havin’ a glass of sweet tea on porch during a thunderstorm in August as the junebugs holler out. (Fun fact; upon googling ‘junebugs’ we found out an alternate name for the insect is May beetles– the more you know) Enjoying the simpler things in life have brought us to a point where we feel comfortable undertaking this here journey. Why, you might say the we are more excited than ol’ Blue layin’ on the porch chewin’ on a big ol’ catfish head. But enough of these old sayings. We just want to help DU the best we can, which is why we are taking a different approach to this election. We are running under the “U” platform! Rather than forcing our own agenda, we want to establish a culture of constant dialogue with the student body that will continue throughout our tenure as President and Vice President. One look at the staff page on our website, harrilchaknorris.com, will prove that we are both willing and open for students to contribute in whatever way they feel able. We want to continue this sense of collaboration once the campaign ends. If you’re reading this, thanks for being a caring individual that actually cares about the fate of your university. We want to hear from you, personally, and want to make sure you feel valued and known as an individual. At the end of the day, we just want everyone to love DU the way we do, and we’re committed to making that happen. So please, feel free to reach us by email, message, call, Facebook chat, direct message, AIM, smoke signal, telegraph, Slack, yell, Google chat, BBM, Kik, whatsapp, tweet, pidgeon delivery, CB radio, walkie talkie, etc.



As always, Go Pios!



B&D