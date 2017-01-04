Denver’s Troy Terry a U.S. hockey hero

While many DU students were returning from winter break, sophomore Pioneer hockey player Troy Terry (Denver) was busy playing for Team U.S.A in the U–20 IIHF World Junior Championship. With the Americans facing elimination in the semi-finals against Russia, Terry delivered three shootout goals, including the game-clinching tally, on Jan. 4 at the Belle Centre in Montreal.

The tournament, comprised of the world’s best hockey players under 20 years of age, showcases the best talent from each country. Terry’s slick hands were on full display to the hockey world with the weight of America on his shoulders.

After grinding out a 3-3 tie through regulation and overtime, USA and Russia headed to a five-round shootout. It took 14 shots to decide the game, including Terry’s three-for-three performance. He scored on the Americans’ fourth, sixth and seventh shots. His final tally iced the game after Russia had failed to score on the previous shot.

“He has great skill, great hands,” USA defenseman Charlie McAvoy told International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) after the game. “He’s got ice in his veins and he proved that tonight.”

Terry sits tied for 14 in tournament scoring with six points in six games. With 17 points in 18 games while playing for DU, he is third on the Pioneers.

The goal represented a monumental moment in U.S. hockey history, as the Americans had been defeated by Russia in the previous three World Junior Championship elimination rounds.

Team U.S.A, now 5-0, will play for the gold medal against the winner of Canada vs. Sweden on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

U.S.A has previously won only three gold medals at this tournament (2004, 2010, 2013).