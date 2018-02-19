The Pioneers dominated the Louisville Cardinals from early on in the game, keeping the ball in the offensive half of the field, preventing the Cardinals’ several offensive chances, and won three of the first four draws. Denver outshout Louisville 25-33, winning 11 out of the 19 draws.

Junior Kendra Lanuza (Littleton, Colo.) recorded the first goal of the game at 28:37. Shortly after, junior Julia Feiss (Baltimore, Md.) scored an unassisted goal. Her goal was followed by a goal from freshman Quintin Hoch-Bullen (Severn, Ontario) assisted by junior Elizabeth Behrins (Basking Ridge, N.J.). Freshman Eliza Radochonski (Englewood, Colo.) scored at 10:12 off a free-position shot. Behrins had an unassisted goal at the 4:05 marker of the game. Sophomore Molly Little (Tiverton, R.I.) scored the last goal of the first half with five seconds left. At the break, Denver lead 6-2, with sophomore goalkeeper Carson Gregg (Severna Park, Md.) credited with six saves.

Denver began scoring shortly after the second half began, with Behrins getting her second goal of the game, with an assist from freshman Hannah Liddy (Westfield, N.J.). Senior Riley Eggeman (Mission Viejo, Calif.) scored the sixth straight goal for the Pioneers at the 27:08 mark, off an assist from Hoch-Bullen.

Louisville would break Denver’s hot streak off a free-position shot with 26:41 left. Denver responded with Eggeman’s second and third goals of the game at the 24:01 and 16:37 minute marks, to bring the score to 10-3. Liddy assisted on both shots, ending the game with a team-high three shots. Eggeman scored her fourth goal of the game at 13:52, an unassisted shot after the Cardinals made it 10-4 at the 15:10 mark.

Behrins would score her third goal of the game in the last 10 minutes of the game, with an assist from Radochonski. Behrins and Eggeman both finished with a hat-trick and four points, leading the team. Eggeman tied her career-high total of five shots and set a new career record with her four goals in the game.

Louisville scored once more with two minutes left, leaving the final score at 12-5.

Gregg finished with 10 shots stopped out of the 15 that she faced. The defense had a very strong game, limiting the Cardinals offensively, finishing 12 for 20 on clear attempts. Redshirt junior Kennedy Milburn (Whitby, Ontario) led the strong defensive performance with five ground balls, a career-high.

The Pioneers play again on Feb. 23 at noon against San Diego State at the Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium.