At a time when action is needed more than anything, a number of states are taking on the issue of gun control—Democratic governors from Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island announced a plan on Feb. 22 to share information on the buying and transport of guns between the states and to form a consortium to integrate policy research happening in multiple areas. This plan reflects the desperation for more practical gun control measures following the Parkland school shooting, but it also gives recognition to another key point: there are conflicting and strongly held feelings about gun violence and its relation to mental health, and more research and sharing of findings could greatly influence policy.

Part of the reason that action from this group of governors is motivational is because it represents some levelheadedness at a time when the federal-level debate is producing some bizarre ideas—the announcement of this state-led collaboration came the same day that President Trump proposed giving bonuses to trained and armed teachers while also calling active shooter drills “crazy.” Teamwork and practicality at the state level in the face of poor choices at the federal level also happened following Trump’s denouncement of the Paris Climate Accord when a group of governors formed the U.S. Climate Alliance to stay on track with climate goals. It is fortifying to know that real policy steps can happen even without federal leadership.

Colorado can act on gun control measures, and it should. This is already happening to some extent—the Colorado House voted on Feb. 22 against three gun laws that had been proposed previously, one of which would have allowed concealed carry in schools. This isn’t large-scale gun reform, but it is impactful all the same.

Colorado should join efforts of other governors in the nation, or start a similar agreement with our neighboring states, to accomplish goals that likely won’t be accomplished at the federal level. Sharing information on gun ownership and transport with neighboring states adds additional information on top of background checks, and a plan can be developed for what further efforts would work at the state level.

More research and a better understanding of why America’s gun violence problem is so severe is where universities like DU can also come in. The newly formed group of governors suggested that universities could be leaders on research and policy formulation on gun measures, and this acknowledges the fact that there is often misunderstanding on the causes of mass shootings and whether guns, mental health or some other factor plays the largest role. Extending research efforts on these issues as well as what policies would be the most reasonable and productive in the U.S. could help minimize the time spent digging in heels about personal beliefs. Mass shootings and violence are complex topics and the policy around them needs to be clear. DU and other universities could contribute to the research around these topics.

The new consortium of governors and the prospect of action at the state level should be heartening, so long as their promised efforts get underway quickly. One must hope that comprehensive gun measures such as universal background checks and regulation on weapons are taken on at the federal level, but states have power to exercise, too.

While members of Congress and the administration of the president stay friendly with the NRA and propose perplexing ideas like arming teachers, states can move ahead and universities can support this with research and actual policy suggestions.