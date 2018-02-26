The podcast is a wonderful thing. While they might seem like a holdover from a bygone time, similar to the radio broadcasts and serials of yesteryear, podcasts nowadays are some of the most entertaining, informative and humorous programming available. Jumping into podcasts can be a little overwhelming due to the multitude of shows available. To assist, here’s a list of podcasts you should be listening to right now.

1. “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!“

Broadcasted for almost 20 years now, “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” is NPR’s weekly news panel show and a humorous, participatory look at present culture and politics. Available as a downloadable podcast off the NPR website and iTunes, the show consists of both participatory games played by call-in listeners, and competitive quizzes between the show’s guest panelists, which range from comedians to journalists and actors. A guest celebrity calls into every show, and has included people as differing as Kim Kardashian, Chance the Rapper and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. The humor in the show is relatively “high-brow” due to it being NPR, but it’s honestly funnier than most stand-up and is a great way to pass the time while driving or studying.

2. “99% Invisible”

One of the most informative and interesting podcasts out there, “99% Invisible” explores the hidden ideas and thoughts that go into things we don’t think about, “the unnoticed architecture and design that shape our world.” Episodes range from discussing the architecture of the Kowloon Walled City in Hong Kong, to the history of the wacky, waving arm inflatable tube men outside of used-car dealerships, to how retail spaces that used to be Pizza Huts are instantly recognizable. It’s an incredibly well-produced podcast and will leave you feeling just a little more knowledgeable about the world.

3. “Invisibilia”

Another Podcast from the powerhouse of NPR, “Invisibilia” explores the invisible forces that influence human behavior. It’s a podcast about the brain, society and the indescribability of human nature. It’s a science podcast that combines a fair amount of cutting edge brain and psychological research with immersive stories of the human condition. Hosted by award-winning journalists, Alix Spiegel and Hanna Rosin, stemming from NPR’s other podcasts, it’s an informative and fascinating program.

4. “This American Life”

So far this list has favored podcasts from NPR—for good reason, they’re the best—but “This American Life” is the best of the best. It’s NPR’s flagship podcast and one of the best sources of storytelling in the American media world. Hosted by Ira Glass, episodes have no underlying theme beyond their connection through great storytelling. Stories range from simple personal tales to deep looks into, poignantly, American life and the intricacies that come from it. Besides its fantastic production value, “This American Life” will enthrall you, make you laugh, cry and feel.

5. “Heavyweight”

“Heavyweight” is about time travel. It’s about going back to a specific moment in time where something, or everything, changed. Its host, humorist radio producer and writer Jonathan Goldstein, ventures into people’s lives—those he knows and total strangers—and attempts to help them resolve issues from their past. It’s a deep glimpse into our fascination with and compulsion to always wonder about the past and what could have been. It’s a sentimental, humorous and emotional program, one that makes the listener start to question their own obsessions with the past and how one can work to resolve the pain of regret.