Between the upcoming Academy Awards and the wave of new films hitting theaters to kick off 2018, there are new and amazing movies everywhere you look. One of the most underrated aspects of films are their scores and soundtracks, which are often original, awe-inspiring and masterpieces in or out of the context of the movie. Whether they’re background music or the star of your Spotify playlists, check out some of these newer scores and soundtracks as you relax, study or jam. Regardless of if you’ve never listened to scores or don’t usually prefer largely instrumental music, I highly recommend you give these a try.

“The Shape of Water” – Alexandre Desplat

Desplat (“The Danish Girl”) is an icon of original film score creation, so it’s no wonder “The Shape of Water” won an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Score. Everyone knows at least one Desplat score, but check out this one, which carries romantic yet light and quirky melodies wholly enjoyable to listen to independent from the film. “The Shape of Water” score carries notes of Desplat’s previous work in movies like “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “The Imitation Game” while still feeling brand new. Start with: “The Silence of Love.”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” – Carter Burwell

Burwell’s scoring of “Carol” in 2015 received an Oscar nomination, and “Three Billboards” has earned him the same. The slow and haunting score has lines of acoustic guitar and piano in some songs that counter heavy drum beats and sounds of church bells in others. It’s simple, with darker notes and a more country sound than “The Shape of Water,” but it’s certainly worth a listen. Start with: “Billboards On Fire.”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” – John Williams

There’s not much to say here. The infamous Williams, who has brought us iconic themes of Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, E.T. and so many more, is as great as ever. In “The Last Jedi,” Williams has stayed true to the franchise with all the melodies fans know and love while also keeping it fresh and engaging for the new installment. Bonus: If you listen on Spotify, your “now playing” bar should turn into a lightsaber as the time counts up. Start with: “Fun with Finn and Rose.”

“Phantom Thread” – Jonny Greenwood

This is another highly recommended score, especially for studying or relaxing. However, it comes, oddly enough, from Radiohead band member Jonny Greenwood (“We Need to Talk About Kevin”). Greenwood has been focusing more on film scores in recent years, and the Oscar-nominated “Phantom Thread” is a sign of success. The score is hauntingly beautiful, with a style that perfectly captures the tone and time period of the film itself. Start with: “That’s As May Be.”

“Coco” – Michael Giacchino and Various Artists

Disney and Pixar’s “Coco” has a soundtrack that is fun and innovative. Songs like “Remember Me” will stay with you, and Giacchino’s (“Up”) score brings listeners everything from subtle piano to mariachi. There are both English and Spanish versions of the set list available, as well. Start with: “Un Poco Loco.”

“The Greatest Showman” – Various Artists

This film, a musical full of top Hollywood talents like Hugh Jackman (“The Wolverine”) and Zac Efron (“Baywatch”), meets every expectation in terms of its original soundtrack. You don’t need to see the film to be able to appreciate the tracks, which are enjoyable, memorable and also perfect for sing-alongs. The song “This Is Me” received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. Start with: “Tightrope.”

“Black Panther” – Various Artists

While definitely a change of pace from traditional movie soundtracks, the “Black Panther” film has a set list that should not be overlooked. It was largely compiled by Kendrick Lamar and features artists like SZA, The Weeknd and Khalid in a collection of largely hip hop/R&B songs that fit the film’s edgy, dark and groundbreaking aesthetic, absolutely owning power and representation in and out of the film. Start with: “Pray For Me.”

Honorable mention also goes out to Hans Zimmer’s Oscar-nominated score from “Dunkirk,” which was impressive but dark and intense—not the most enjoyable to listen to on its own. There are also some tunes on the “Call Me By Your Name” soundtrack like “Une Barque Sur L’Océan from Miroirs” and “Hallelujah Junction – 1st Movement” from various artists that warrant a listen. Finally, John Williams also scored “The Post.” The soundtrack was not nominated for Original Score, but it is still a fantastic track list, with similar tones to comparable films like “Spotlight.”