Being on campus can be an incredible experience, and an incredibly stressful one at that. With deadlines, expenditures, time management and the work loads we tackle on a daily basis, we can often become overwhelmed with our to-do lists and lose sight of the excitement. Trudging through the snow with our headphones and laptops in our backpacks, we easily forget the importance of distressing and enjoying the ride. The following list contains reminders and encouragements for all of us; college is hard, but certain habits will help to keep our heads above the water.

Compete only with yourself, and be kind to your opponent

DU is a competitive and challenging college. Small, discussion-based classes serve as motivation to complete every assignment and contribute to every discussion. The nature of the class structure is helpful and a part of what makes our campus unique, but sometimes it can feel like we’re reaching toward the unattainable, and “everyone else” is already in the know. Remember that as humans, we all have limitations. Don’t overexert yourself in an attempt to be the best; sometimes we learn more looking at the race from a distance rather than at the finish line.

Make your bed in the morning

This seems overly simplistic, but there is value in it. When our list of assignments is as long as the line at the bookstore, it’s just a little bit easier to finish them when we’ve worked out our own organization. Having a clear desk space to write that ten page essay makes that essay just a little easier, as does hopping into a nicely made bed afterward. Moreover, as we transition into adulthood, it can feel daunting. But if you can make your bed in the morning, it might just convince you that you can accomplish anything.

Stop telling yourself you could be doing more

Today’s world hosts myriad pressures to do everything and to do it well. Be the perfect student, the perfect son or daughter, the best player on the team or the best guitar player in the class. Balance every textbook on your shoulders, work on the weekends and make time for every single one of your friends. But when we strive for perfection, we lose sight of ourselves and why we do what we love. Instead of chiding yourself for going to a concert on a weekend when you could have been working out or doing something “more productive,” step away and destress for a little. If it makes you happy, it makes you a better person.

Listen to your body

Sitting, studying and typing all day, we can tune-out from our natural rhythms, sleep patterns and healthy eating habits. Instead of trusting our bodies, sleeping when they say sleep, eating when they say eat, we can feel the need to push ourselves past our natural limitations in order to get that grade or finish that project. Ironically, we can finish a lot more work when we’re not overextended. If you’re hungry, eat. If you’re tired, sleep. The textbooks will still be on your desk in the morning.

Remember the purpose of your efforts

Campuses are like little safe houses for innovation, creation and learning. They’re full of resources for our minds to run wildly through the subjects. Ultimately, our college years are reserved for the opportunity to become who we want to be as a member of society. It’s a privilege which allows us to discover our true interests and to find how we may contribute to the world. Although you might find a certain class frustrating, remember why it had interested you. Hold on to the things you’ll need afterward, be kind to yourself and remember to have fun in the process because it won’t last forever.