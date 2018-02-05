DU Men’s Basketball ended a three-game winning streak on Feb. 3, falling 91-63 to Fort Wayne. The Pioneers fell to a 10-13 overall record and a 4-5 record in the Summit League. The Mastodons improved to a 16-10 overall record and a record of 5-4 in the Summit League.

The Crimson and Gold got sloppy with the ball, finishing with 20 turnovers in the game. The Denver squad turned the ball over 13 times in the first half alone. It was the first time since Omaha that the Pioneers had turned it over that much. DU is 2-5 this year having at least 20 turnovers in a game.

Senior guard Jake Pemberton (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) led Denver with a team-high of 12 points, while both junior guard Joe Rosga (St. Paul, Minn.) and sophomore guard Ade Murkey (Minneapolis, Minn.) each contributed 10 points.

The fall of the Pioneers was at the hands of the combination of Bryson Scott and John Konchar as they led the way for Fort Wayne. The duo recorded 43 points, 10 assists and eight steals in the victory.

Denver started strong as they opened with a 5-0 run after a pair of made baskets from Pemberton and Murkey before Fort Wayne responded with eight straight points to go into the first time out leading by three. The Mastodons pushed the lead to nine after a Konchar steal and score at the 12:40 mark.

Denver fought back, making it a two-possession game after a three-pointer from sophomore forward Jake Krafka (Austin, Texas), his first points of the game with just under six minutes left in the first half.

Fort Wayne picked up their defense over the final minutes, amounting a 13-point lead going into the half, 42-29.

Fort Wayne came out strong in the second half, too, going on a 7-4 run, which extended their lead to 16. By the end of the game, Fort Wayne would extend their lead to over 30, amounting in a 91-63 loss for the Pioneers.

Denver will take on South Dakota State on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. on their home court in Magness Arena.