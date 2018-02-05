Leela’s European Cafe has been nestled in the center of downtown Denver for just over 10 years. Keeping its doors open 24 hours, Leela’s is far from your average study spot.

A bar/lounge hybrid, you are just as likely to see a freelancer using a high top table and the free wifi to crank out expense reports as you are to see a group of friends lounging on the well-worn couches, enjoying a craft beer.

The ceilings at Leela’s are lofted tall, preventing the dark decor from making the space feel claustrophobic. The lights are dimmed down at Leela’s, with string lights and eclectic furniture lighting the room. Old wooden floors and a frill-free decor aesthetic make Leela’s feel cozy and comfortable.

Music flows from speakers perched above a small stage area. Playlists mix ’80’s classics with new school alternative to keep the soundtrack interesting. While quiet enough to allow conversation, the ambient noise makes Leela’s unideal for devouring chemistry chapters.

The menu at Leela’s is just as diverse as the clientele: specialty espresso drinks with kitchy names, as well as cocktails, wine, beer and a full food menu.

The food here is nothing notable. The mushroom veggie burger that I had on this visit came with a bun on the dry side and mediocre fries. Nothing too wow, but nothing to swear off. However, their unique flavored espresso beverages, like the Crème Brûlée latte, creates a caffeinated sugar rush that puts artisan coffee houses to shame.

If you come to Leela’s for their alcoholic selection, your wallet will probably be pleased to know that beers range from $2.50-5.50, with most hitting the $4 mark. There is also a range of wines and cocktails available behind the bar. Alcohol service at Leela’s runs 7 a.m.-2 a.m.

The staff here is uber friendly and accommodating to everyone who walks through the door. As can be expected in a 24-hour dive bar, the best thing to do at Leela’s is people watch. Characters that embody almost every part of Denver culture come to gather here.

Leela’s has a little something for everyone. If you find yourself in the neighborhood, or are looking for a new dive bar, it is worth a visit for drinks (alcoholic or otherwise).