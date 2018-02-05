Five DU athletes will be competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics that begin on Feb. 9 in PyeongChang, South Korea, and will compete in winter sports events until the closing day of Feb. 25. The Winter Olympics schedule features non-stop matchups and medal ceremonies. Pioneers looking to support DU in the Winter Olympics can begin watching competition as the events open up with NBC’s primetime coverage with figure skating at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 8.

At the age of 20, the youngest to compete in the USA Hockey team, junior forward Troy Terry (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) will skate for the U.S. after winning a World Junior and NCAA DI Men’s Ice Hockey Championship last year. Terry was selected by Anaheim in Round 5 (148th Overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and most recently has been named NCAA Third Star of the Week (Oct. 31, 2017), named to U.S. Olympic Team (Jan. 1, 2018) and named 2018 Hobey Baker Award Nominee (Jan. 16, 2018). Before competing as a DU Pioneer, Terry spent the 2014-15 season with USA Hockey’s National U18 Team, tallying 19G-25A-44P in 66 games played. Terry won gold with Team USA at the 2015 IIHF World U18 Championships in Switzerland, and captured bronze at the 2014 U18 Junior World Cup where he tallied 4G-1A-5P in five games played. Terry grew up watching DU Hockey and always dreamed of being a Pioneer. His career goal is to have a successful collegiate career and then play professionally.

Sophomore Alpine skier Andrea Komsic (Zagreb, Croatia) will represent Croatia and be joined by current DU skier Erik Read (Canada) and two alum: Leif Haugen (Norway) and Trevor Philp (Canada). Komsic is an NCAA All-Academic athlete and has earned two first-team All-American honors at the NCAA Championships, placing second in the Slalom and the fifth in the Giant Slalom races. Komsic is one of 12 skiers to compete at the NCAA Championships in New Hampshire, and skiid dominantly in her debut as a Pioneer, finishing in the top-10 in all but one meet she has competed in. Komsic made the first RMISA All-Conference Team, and was ranked fifth at the RMISA Championships in Slalom and sixteenth in the Giant Slalom. She won the Seawolf Invitational in the Slalom race, and placed seventh in the Giant Slalom. Komsic finished tenth in the Alaska Invitational Giant Slalom event.

Junior Erik Read (Calgary, Alberta) was one of 12 DU skiers to compete at the 2017 Championships in New Hampshire. Read earned two first-team All-American honors at the Championships. Read finished third and fifth at the NCAA Championships in the Slalom and Giant Slalom races, and he scored more World Cup points this season than all Pioneer skiers over the last 30 years combined.

Trevor Philp (Calgary, Alberta) graduated from DU in 2015 and was named to the All-American Team his senior year. Philp is a member of the National Collegiate All-Academic team, and won a silver medal for Canada in Team Event at World Alpine Ski Championships in Vail. Philp had a second place finish in the Slalom and fourth place result in the Giant Slalom at NCAA Championships. He also finished fifth place in slalom at RMISA Championships in 2015.

We wish all of our Crimson and Gold athletes the best of luck as they compete on the other side of the globe.