Super Bowl LII proved to be one of the most dramatic and inspirational upsets in the history of America’s game. Going into the game the New England Patriots, led by Quarterback Tom Brady, were favored to win. However, the Philadelphia Eagles could not be counted out as they had proven themselves as a come-from-behind, underdog story all playoffs.

The Eagles flew out of the gate to a 22-12 lead in the first half as Philadelphia Head Coach Doug Pederson continued to design play after play, including the rare touchdown pass to Quarterback Nick Foles himself.

Viewers across the country knew however that five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady could break that lead in a heartbeat. And that the Patriots did as Tom Brady connected with top receiver Rob Gronkowski for a four yard touchdown to open up the third. The Eagles did manage to respond with another touchdown but that was then followed by two other Patriot touchdowns including another pass to Gronkowski to put the Patriots in the lead 33-32 with 9:22 remaining in the game.

Time looked like it was running out for the Eagles, but in came Nick Foles, the centerpiece of the Philadelphia Eagles underdog playoff story.

This started when the Eagles’ star quarterback Carson Wentz went down with a torn ACL in week 14. This allowed Nick Foles, who they had previously traded away, to prove that his NFL career was not over. After impressive playoff upsets over the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings, this moment in the Super Bowl proved to be his defining moment.

The defining play was a bold decision by the Eagles to go for it on fourth down from their own 45-yard line as Foles managed to save the game for the Eagles on a completion to start Tight End Zach Ertz. Ertz would also close the drive out on an 11-yard pass from Nick Foles to put the Eagles back in the lead 38-33.

The Eagles defense knew they had to make a stop as the Patriots had plenty of time with 2:21 on the clock for another legendary Brady-Belichick Super Bowl comeback. The Eagles defense, who hadn’t gotten to Brady, made their mark when it mattered most. On second and two at the Patriots’ 33-yard line the Eagles Philadelphia’s star defensive Brandon Graham forced a fumble on the sack, recovered by the Eagles.

An Eagles field goal just about put the game away, leaving little time on the clock for a Brady comeback. With nine seconds left on the clock, Brady launched one last Hail Mary to the end zone which fell incomplete, winning the Eagles their first-ever Lombardi Trophy.

“I felt calm, we have such a great group of guys, such a great coaching staff,” said Foles. “We felt confident coming in and we just went out there and played football.” Foles received Super Bowl MVP honors as he was the leader of this dramatic upset throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns.