It’s that time of year again. The quarter is halfway underway, which means midterms are in full swing. Although they may not be as big as finals, midterms can still be stressful. Here are a few tips to help relieve some of the stress and help you pass your exams.

Start studying early- Create study notes, flashcards and outlines ahead of time. Don’t wait until the last minute to start studying . Studying early will make you feel more prepared. It’s a good idea to schedule time for studying over multiple days instead of at the last minute, so you don’t feel as stressed, especially if you are taking multiple exams .

Find a study buddy– Grab a friend or join a study group. This is a great way to compare notes and quiz each other. Some professors may offer review sessions. This allows you to ask them additional questions about what will be on the tests and to get extra help on topics you may be struggling with.

Unplug from distractions– It may be hard, but log off your social media apps and turn off Netflix while studying. Limiting distractions will help you study more productively and help you better process and retain what you are studying. There are even apps to help you block websites and social media sites, like FocusMe (Android, MAC and Windows) and Self-Control (MAC).

Get some sleep– You may be tempted to cram late at night before your midterm, but that won’t do you any good if you’re falling asleep during your exams. Go to bed early beforehand so you will be alert and focused on the big day.

Eat well– Don’t forget to eat. Take snack breaks in between studying. Try eating brain foods like blueberries, nuts, sunflower seeds and dark chocolate. Eat a filling breakfast before your exams so you’ll have more energy.

Relax- You’ve got this. Don’t stress yourself. DU offers resources for students like the library, the Writing Center and the Learning Effectiveness Program (LEP) for students with learning differences. Don’t be afraid to reach out to others for help. Prepare early, take a deep breath and good luck.