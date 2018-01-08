From the local, underground and undiscovered, to the favorite and familiar, this concert list has got all the bases covered up into mid-February. Get out the gel pens and the Lisa Frank stickers, it’s time to break in your 2018 agenda with concerts to buffer those exams and quizzes.

St. Vincent, Jan. 15 at the Fillmore Auditorium:

The femme-fatale Annie Clark crafts dancy, delicious art-pop under the stage name St. Vincent. A multi-instrumentalist and poet, Annie Clark is highly original and an artist on the forefront of the indie pop movement.

John Maus, Jan. 19 at the Marquis Theater:

Singer, songwriter and retrofuturist philosopher too? The talented and eclectic John Maus is known for his use of vintage synthesizers to craft ethereal and dramatic soundscapes.

Passion Pit, Jan. 22 at the Ogden Theatre:

American indietronica Passion Pit may have graced your car’s radio waves once or twice before. Their sophmore Gossamer hit No. 4 on Billboard 200 in 2012, and since then they’ve steadily maintained their electropop

LCD Soundsystem, Jan. 25 during the X Games at Buttermilk Mountain (Aspen):

“Dance Yrself Clean” during this year’s X-Games with the electronic art-rock band LCD Soundsystem, Marshmello, Martin Garrix and Method & Redman.

Boulder Philharmonic, Feb. 3 at the Macky Auditorium:

A high-caliber professional symphony orchestra performs on the CU Boulder campus with world-renowned artists, regional collaborations and performances of two works by major American composers.

The Killers with Alex Cameron, Feb. 5 at the 1ST BANK Center:

The Killers continue their tour of recent release Wonderful Wonderful in Denver with Albert Hammond Jr., Amanda Brown. Be warned, they may or may not play “Mr. Brightside.”

Tyler, the Creator with Vince Staples, Feb. 6 at the 1ST BANK Center:

Rapper, producer and music video director Tyler, the Creator is on his “Flower Boy” tour with Vince Staples, who also recently dropped Big Fish Theory.

Last of the Easy Riders, Feb. 10 at the Hi-dive:

A local psychedelic folk rock group whose sound is at times earthy, tranquil, and reminiscent of an era in which Steven Stills and Buck Owens still graced the stage wearing leather fringe.

DeVotchKa, Feb. 14 at Washington’s (Fort Collins):

DeVotchKa, originally from Denver, made their big break when their song “The Winner Is” was featured on the soundtrack of Little Miss Sunshine. Their lighthearted and experimental compositions are not to be missed, and representative of Denver’s homegrown best.

MURS, Feb. 15 at the Black Sheep:

MURS, active since 1996 and from South Central Los Angeles, has collaborated with The Grouch, Living Legends and numerous others. A seminal member of the underground hip hop scene of the late 90s to the early aughts, MURS is not to be missed.