On the morning of Jan. 23, the complete list of nominations was released for the upcoming Academy Awards. The competition is tight this year, and almost all the films are must-sees before the big event. Here’s a recap of the top categories, Oscar news and our Clarion predictions for the winners.

The most-anticipated category, of course, is that of Best Picture. The nominations include “Call Me By Your Name,” “Darkest Hour,” “Dunkirk,” “Get Out,” “Lady Bird,” “Phantom Thread,” “The Post,” “The Shape of Water” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” All of these films are definitely worth seeing, and it will be a close race. However, there is one in particular that has garnered a lot of attention and received the most overall nominations at 13: “The Shape of Water.” Clarion prediction: “The Shape of Water.”

The Oscar for Best Lead Actor could go to Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”), Daniel Day-Lewis (“Phantom Thread”), Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”), Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour”) or Denzel Washington (“Roman J. Israel, Esq.”). While Chalamet is a new industry favorite and Kaluuya stole the show in “Get Out,” the Academy will probably follow the lead of other award shows and organizations that have honored Oldman above others. Clarion prediction: Gary Oldman.

Nominations for Best Lead Actress include Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”), Frances McDormand (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya”), Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”) and Meryl Streep (“The Post”). With a solid 20 previous Oscar nominations, it would be easy to give this one to Streep. Signs point to McDormand, however, for her performance this year. Clarion prediction: Frances McDormand.

Up for Best Director are Christopher Nolan (“Dunkirk”), Jordan Peele (“Get Out”), Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”), Paul Thomas Anderson (“Phantom Thread”) and Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”). Again, based on its continued success, the Clarion prediction must be del Toro.

Also, not to jinx it, but listing the nominees for Best Animated Feature seems unnecessary. The award will almost undoubtedly go to the new Pixar animated favorite, “Coco,” a beautiful and innovative film years in the making.

Given the political and social statements made at past events like the Golden Globes, all eyes will be on Hollywood this Oscar season. The show is already making headlines aside from nominations, as actor Casey Affleck dropped out of presenting an award in the wake of his history and the #MeToo movement. More positively, though, for the first time in Oscars history, a woman was nominated for Best Cinematography: Rachel Morrison (“Mudbound”).

Find the full list of nominations out now, and tune into the show to find out the winners. Jimmy Kimmel will host the Academy Awards live on March 4.