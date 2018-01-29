Europa Coffee House, located on Bayaud Avenue and Pennsylvania Street in the West Wash Park area, is a funky, friendly coffee shop perfect for either a date or an extended study session. Their coffee blends are well-roasted and they offer a variety of classic lattes with both almond and soy milk substitutions. It may just be my favorite coffee joint in the Denver area.

The atmosphere is friendly and eclectic with an artistic air. Ferns and succulents reach toward the windows and glass charms hanging from the high ceiling, making the atmosphere chill and inviting. The baristas play artists like Frankie Cosmos and Fleet Foxes.

Europa’s walls are covered in the work of local artists. Their bathrooms boast stylish hand-painted murals. By the register you’ll find handmade zines, booklets and cassettes from local artists and musicians.

The café has a slew of seating options including big, comfy booths, tables and bar seating. There is an outdoor seating area too, and so long as it’s not too cold out, it’s a great place for conversation. The outdoor patio is dog friendly, so don’t hesitate to bring your pups along.

From pancakes and parfaits to wraps and sandwiches, the menu doesn’t fail to satisfy. I frequent Europa and I’m consistently surprised by the quality of the cafe food I’ve tried. I highly recommend either the croque madame or the salmon bagel if you decide to stop by.

For those unfamiliar with croque madame, it’s a French breakfast staple. Europa uses a croissant instead of the typical bread slice, layers it with ham and tops it with white cheddar and and a perfectly cooked over-easy egg. Needless to say, it’s delicious.

Other great menu options include their omelets and breakfast plates, which come with a hearty serving of breakfast potatoes and thick slices of toast. They have tons of delicious gluten-free and dairy-free pastries baked in house if you’ve got a sweet tooth.

On a side note, the kitchen is always happy to work around allergies and diet restrictions. Their menu has tons of vegetarian and vegan options.

The baristas at Europa are helpful and incredibly kind. The shop has great WiFi coverage so you don’t have to worry about using a mobile hotspot or getting kicked off in the middle of a quiz.

The shop can get crowded on Saturday and Sunday mornings, but you’ll more than likely be able to find a table, and it’s never too loud to get through a reading or work on an essay.

Overall, Europa is a staple to the West Wash Park or Baker neighborhood. The owners put considerable forethought into crafting a café that suits everybody’s needs, and it’s not likely to disappoint you.