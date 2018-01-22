The Botanic Gardens will host the Orchid Showcase until Feb. 19. While the tropical gardens are open all year round, I truly recommend visiting the showcase before its end. The fascinating exhibit is located inside the Orangery and Marnie’s Pavilion beside the tropical conservatory. The showcase is truly a special opportunity to escape the snow and enter into a warm, floral wonderland.

The air inside the gardens is rich in oxygen and humidity; a few deep breaths amidst the flora is the perfect mid-quarter stress relief. Inside the showcase, you’ll find hundreds of exotic blooms, featuring both common specimens and rare orchids that are part of the Botanic Gardens’ living collection.

Inside the Orangery the Gardens have a wide selection of orchids to take home. These orchids are more common and easier to grow and they offer discounted prices to members. Take advantage of the opportunity to talk to experts about how you can become an orchid grower yourself.

The Gardens will offer a class called “Orchids 101” on Jan. 27 and Feb 24. The class is only $39 and will cover basic orchid biology, ecology, cultivation and propagation. The class will also give demonstrations of proper watering, repotting and mounting techniques.

A visit to the Botanic Gardens is not just a fun and relaxing experience, it supports biodiversity conservation too. The Gardens actively work to promote ecological health by providing a safe house for endangered plant species.

Orchids are indigenous to South America and are found mostly in regions of the Amazon rainforest and in the wetter regions along the Amazon river. Deforestation, urban sprawl, monoculture farming and climate change pose major threats to many of the plants that the Botanical Garden’s living collection maintains.

Today, the Amazons face mass extinction of both flora and fauna. Supporting the Botanic Gardens’ conservation efforts helps to ensure that the beautiful orchids of South America will be enjoyed for years to come.

Whether you decide to make a trip to the Gardens with a date for Valentine’s Day, with family or friends or merely by yourself as a relaxing retreat, it’s the perfect way to treat yourself and support local conservation efforts. One tip: remember to breathe in that fresh air while you’re inside the conservatory. It’s the perfect remedy for academic stress relief.

Bring your Pioneer ID for a discounted student ticket ($9) and gain entrance to everything that the Gardens have to offer, including 24 acres of garden paths and 17 different garden attractions.