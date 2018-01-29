Chancellor Chopp recently released the chancellor’s annual report detailing the university’s vision and introducing the new Provost/Vice Chancellor. In the report, she breaks DU’s progress into three separate categories: achievement, innovation and engagement.

The first idea Chopp discussed was achievement. She noted that DU has a knack for attracting dedicated people-faculty enveloped in research, student-athletes pushing winning national championships, students climbing 14ers and community members coming together to share knowledge and serve. To help foster achievement, Chopp outlined plans for a new community commons, freshman dorm and career achievement center.

Next, Chopp discussed innovation. She argued that to be a Pioneer is to challenge what you learn in the classroom and seek new opportunity. “We have a long history in social work, psychology, business, technology and creative expression in humanities. We’ve made new ways, ideas, interpretations and artistic expressions possible,” she said in a video included in the report. According to the report, research expenditures at DU have increased 12% to $28.6 million.

The final topic covered in the Chancellor’s report was engagement. “In 1864 DU was founded to serve the public good. Today we continue that mission, here in Denver, in our state, in our country, and around the world. To be a Denver Pioneer is to care for the world with purpose and passion,” said Chopp. According to the report, 189 classes have a community involvement component. Morgridge College of Education students complete more than 263,000 hours of unpaid field internships, and Sturm College of Law students fulfill 50 hours of supervised, uncompensated, law-related public service work.

Along with the release of the chancellor’s report, Chopp announced that Dr. Jeremy Haefner has been selected to be provost and executive vice chancellor starting July 15.

Haefner has an extensive list of research and experience. He served as provost at the Rochester Institute of technology where he increased research capacity, elevated student success and access, expanded international education, created new colleges and schools, prioritized diversity and inclusive excellence, created the Innovative Learning Institute and promoted faculty support and success.

In addition, Haefner has spoken on global education, the future of work and measuring education quality at the Collaborative on Academic Careers in Higher Education National Advisory Council and enjoys participating in Ironman triathlons.

Dean Andrei Kutateladze expressed his enthusiasm for Haefner in the report, “Dr. Haefner has a spectacular track record in higher education. He is a decorated STEM expert who takes issues of liberal arts education extremely seriously. I am very optimistic about the future of our academic enterprise under Jeremy’s leadership.”

Chopp said that Haefner listens with great care, collaborates to solve issues and create new possibilities and shares DU’s passion to serve and build the public good. She added that Haefner has already participated in a reception on campus and is looking forward to meeting more Pioneers.