Are you considering to pursue a graduate degree, but are unsure about how to start the application process? Applying to grad school is a big decision, but it doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Here are five easy tips to help you get into your dream program:

Start the application process early: Completing graduate school applications can be very time consuming. Checking deadlines and requirements ahead of time will help relieve some of the stress of applying and make sure you don’t miss out on any important deadlines.

Take the GRE/GMAT: Not all schools require advanced testing to apply to their graduate programs, but it is still quite common to be required to take either the GRE or GMAT. Make sure to check on your desired program’s requirements. According to ETS, the average verbal score for incoming grad students is 150 and 153 for the quantitative score. However, some schools will list the minimum score they are willing to accept or the average scores for their incoming students. Make sure to study and take practice tests before the big day. There are some sites that offer free practice tests. Take the test far enough in advance of the school application deadline, just in case you have to retake the test. Remember, you can take the test as many times as you need to until you receive a satisfactory score.

Request letters of recommendation: It’s best to ask professors, employers or volunteer coordinators that know you well and that can attest to your abilities. If possible, it’s best to ask for the recommendation in person. But,if you can’t ask your recommender face-to-face, write a professional email. You should give your recommenders at least six weeks to write the recommendations. Be prepared to supply them with your letter of intent, resume and a few assignments from class that you did really well on, to give them something to reference when writing. Let them know what you would like them to highlight in the letter. Follow up with your recommenders one to two weeks before the deadline if they haven’t submitted the letter yet, to remind them of deadline.

Write your letter of intent: This is a very important part of your application. This is your time to highlight your strengths and make up for any weaknesses you may have in your resume or GPA. Open your essay with a hook that grabs the reader’s attention and makes you stand out from other applicants. Explain why you want to study at the school and what qualities you could bring to the program. Also talk about how your educational and professional background will help you succeed in the program and highlight your goals for your future. Make sure to have a friend or professor proofread it before application submission.

Apply for financial aid: Don’t forget to apply for FAFSA. Check to see if your school offers graduate level scholarships. A lot of schools offer Graduate assistantships, allowing students to either conduct academic research, teach entry-level classes or work as teacher’s assistants for a stipend and tuition credits while enrolled.