Over the past few years, podcasts have risen to the forefront of media consumption. The medium is both old and new, using the decades-old format of radio while utilizing the ease of production and distribution allowed in the new tech age. With everyone and their sister making podcasts, it can be hard to wade through and find ones worth listening to. Here’s a cheat sheet to a few of the best podcasts of 2017 to carry you into the new year.

The Daily

For a quick, daily dose of the most pressing news, check out “The Daily” from The New York Times. It’s the perfect podcast for walking to class in the morning, giving a rundown of the number one story of the day from top Times journalists.

Listen to: Today’s episode.

Radiolab presents: More Perfect

A spinoff from the incredible podcast giant Radiolab, More Perfect unpacks stories of the United States Supreme Court. Host Jad Abumrad asks questions before the audience even realizes they have them, and the producers seek out fascinating untold tales and tidbits swirling around the legal world. This is a podcast about the Supreme Court for amateurs and scholars alike.

Listen to: “The Architect,” which pulls back the curtain shrouding Edward Blum, the legal mastermind behind Fisher v. University of Texas, the infamous affirmative action court case.

Reply All

“Reply All” is a podcast about the internet, but that description fails to encapsulate the wide variety of topics the show covers. Hosts PJ Vogt and Alex Goldman have segments that range from troubleshooting strange tech problems, exploring international political events as they play out on social media, and explaining Twitter memes to an older producer—and their hilarious and quirky rapport is what makes the show.

Listen to: “Long Distance,” in which Alex Goldman gets a scam call and decides to personally give them hell.

Crimetown

Crimetown has all the fun and insane twists of an old mob movie, but it tells the true story of Providence, R.I., as led by corrupt mayor Buddy Cianci throughout the last decades of the 20th century. All the mob accents and over-the-top personalities are real—it’s a wild ride from beginning to end.

Listen to: The very beginning of the story, “Chapter 1: Divine Providence.”