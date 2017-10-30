Every Illegal Pete’s location, including their Arizona branch, donated 20% of their proceeds to breast cancer on Oct. 26. The fundraiser “Burritos for Boobs” consequently raised $13,400 for the American Cancer Society with DU Colleges Against Cancer, and the money will help those in need of cancer care and treatment. One employee in particular went above and beyond for the cause.

Gary Chernyavsky, who began working for Illegal Pete’s’ DU location in March of 2016, saved his tips for eight months to donate $1,000 on his own to ACS. I spoke to Chernyavsky to learn more about his own personal motivation for such a generous donation.

“My mom had breast cancer, thyroid and parathyroid cancer at the same time,” said Chernyavsky. “She managed to beat it, but if it weren’t for organizations like the ACS, there’s no way she would have been able to. Many people go through the horrors of having cancer and their friends and family suffer from it too. I hoped by giving a donation, it could help someone out the same way I was helped by it. A lot of people weren’t as lucky as we were.”

The Illegal Pete’s community is a tight knit group of Coloradans who are passionate about making good food fast. But, they’re also united in their unerring support for those closest to them and the health of their local community, whether through their cooking or their fundraising.

Pete Turner, the owner and proprietor of what is quickly becoming the most popular fast-casual taco chain in Denver has long been known for his generosity. Their program “Starving Artists” feeds hundreds of touring bands as they come through Colorado for free through the Illegal Pete’s record label “Greater Than Collective.”

In my 2016 Ultra5280 interview with Virgil Dickerson, Illegal Pete’s marketing director and owner of the “Greater Than Collective,” Dickerson said, “It all starts with Pete. Pete is one of those rare business owners who puts his people above profits. It’s not that he doesn’t believe in profits, but he makes decisions based on whether it’s the right decision and not necessarily the decision that will make the most money. Pete recently did a wage increase across the entire company last year, not common for the restaurant industry.”

Illegal Pete’s hosts different fundraisers every month at every location to raise funds for nonprofits. Annually, they do month-long fundraising efforts for Youth on Record and The Joshua School. On Colorado Gives Day, Pete’s partners with a different, local nonprofit to raise money.