The one with Pilgrim Creek Road

The week of June 12 marked the first week of work I had this summer. A week after being back home from school, I started back at work as my third summer as a flagger for a road construction company. For those of you who don’t know, a flagger is the person who stands on the ends of construction zones holding the stop/slow signs and helps to direct traffic through the work zone.

Yeah, you know that person. Most people hate that person for holding up the commute to work. And trust me, no hard feelings. It seems like common sense to drive through a construction zone and watch out for people in the road, but you would be surprised by the amount of people that are careless.

Just this week, I was up on Pilgrim Creek Road. The number of drivers and truckers that wildly swerved around as they approached me standing in the road was shocking, as they booked it at 60 miles per hour and laughed in the front seat as they joked about ramming me down. I usually fake a laugh out of politeness so it isn’t awkward.

Pilgrim Creek is a one lane logging road outside a typically small Northern California town called McCloud, where there is a Chevron, a coffee shop, a hardware store and a handful of campgrounds. Needless to say, this road did not have much traffic for me to direct and my largest concern was the bears that people kept warning me about.

The outskirts of that small town also bring in an interesting blend of people. One of the most notable personas from Pilgrim Creek was a guy who introduced himself as “Bear Man.”

Bear Man (a.k.a. Danny) was cladded each day with a patriotic bandana and a small fluffy puppy who looks like he could be the next mascot for Target with the black spots around his eyes and his right ear. Bear Man said that he makes the world’s smallest wooden carvings of bears, but the kicker is that he uses a chainsaw to carve them. I pet his cute, 10-week old puppy while secretly hoping the chainsaw wasn’t in the back of his Chevy.

Usually, working on the road is not like the Pilgrim Creek job, where cars are few and far between and I can slack off sit on the back of my truck waiting for the hum of a car in the distance. Mostly I am up on my feet, holding the flag, getting mistaken as a boy (more often than not I am the only girl on the site anyways), being stung by bees, drinking gallons of water in the sweltering heat, yawning from waking up at 5:00 a.m. and, occasionally, I am being offered a miraculous ice cream cone out of pity.

One thing I love about the job is that every day is different. It gets me outside, sometimes for 11 or more hours of the day or 50-60 hours of the week. Not a day of work has past where I haven’t met someone interesting or worth sharing a story about, so I keep coming back.

Now that the first week is done, next week will bring me back to Pilgrim Creek for a hot second, and then heading closer to home to brave the road in some 110 degree heat.

Summer has officially begun.

Total Summer Mileage: 553 miles