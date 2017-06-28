Summer Storefront: Late night dining guide

Nighttime is when the city comes to life in the summer. Once the sun gently drops below the mountains, and the oppressive heat finally breaks into the cool refreshing air of evening, the true culinary world appears in Denver. For those craving late-night hangouts, greasy burger joints, delicious diners and the best taco peddlers this side of the mississippi, look no further than this list of Denver’s top five open-late spots:

This long running insomniac outpost is your most classic late night diner. Located on East Colfax, Pete’s has been serving up greek diner specialties to the intoxicated crowds of America’s wickedest street for decades. The inside is pure classic americana, and the menu stretches from normal diner breakfast dishes like chicken fried steak and eggs ($8.95) and three egg omelettes ($7.45) to more special dishes such as the Greek Vegetarian omelette ($9.25) and the Gyros breakfast sandwich ($8.45). The best time to visit is before the 2 a.m. rush, when the crowds from nearby bars and venues fill the place to capacity and contribute to long waits.

Much like Pete’s Kitchen, Sam’s is the quintessential American diner, a greasy spoon that caters to late nights crowds a short distance from nightlife-packed LoDo. The diner, also like Pete’s is known for its long wait and overcrowding in the wee hours of the morning, but the spot is definitely worth the wait. Sam’s specialties include dishes combining typical breakfast offerings with Denver’s favorite culinary child, green chili. Offerings include pork tamales and eggs served with green chili ($9.99) and the Mexican breakfast (3 egg scrambler of chorizo, onion, jalapeño, tomato & jack. Served w/ flour tortillas, refried beans & Green chili side $10.99).

With three locations spread across the Denver area, the Atomic Cowboy is one of the most revered bar franchises in the city. Better than the libations offered by the bar however, is the pizza cooked and served in house as Fat Sully’s pizza. Served through the pizza window of the Colfax, Broadway and Tennyson locations until 2 a.m., the Atomic Cowboy and Fat Sully’s pies ($17.95) and slices ($3.50) are the perfect companion pieces to a night out in Denver’s busiest nightlife districts.

Denver’s finest hip-hop bar, club and restaurant, the at times controversial space offers some of the best music and drinking in the city. Located on a busy stretch of Larimer street in RiNo, Cold Crush not only offers great drink and music late, but also $2 street tacos grilled out front. While there are definitely better tacos to be had in the city, nothing beats a cheap street taco in the late night hours on a stretch of street not known for its budget food options.

Capitol Hill’s favorite hipster hangout, City, O’ City serves vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options till 1 a.m. Pricer than the other options on this list, City, O’ City makes its case with innovative and unique dishes that can please even the most stubborn carnivore. Late night dishes include the waldorf pizza (sliced apples, candied walnuts, arugula, bleu cheese, mozzarella and chili flakes with garlic infused olive oil $13) and the city, o’ burger (quinoa and pinto bean patty on a kaiser bun with special sauce and cheddar $10).