Summer is in full swing, Pios. It’s a great time to relax, take a step back and enjoy some free time. Don’t bask in the silence, though. Fill up your week with some of these pop throwbacks.

“SexyBack” – Justin Timberlake

“Cooler Than Me” – Mike Posner

“Cool For The Summer” – Demi Lovato

“I Kissed A Girl” -Katy Perry

“Opposite of Adults” -Chiddy Bang

“Bad Blood” – Taylor Swift

“Cheerleader” – OMI

“Shut Up And Dance” -Walk The Moon

“Trap Queen” – Fetty Wap

“Thrift Shop” – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis