Modern Mixtapes Volume II: Hidden Gems

For my second post, I have decided to showcase some lesser known songs and artists that deserve the spotlight. There are infinite artists, groups and songs out there to explore, but these are a few of my favorites, mostly from the indie genre.

Featured in this set is the band Saint Motel, which is probably my favorite band. It also includes songs from the artist Bohdi, a DU alumnus jumping into the music scene, and his recently released first album. Also take notice of “Something Out of Nothing,” a catchy song I randomly discovered and proceeded to play on repeat for days, and “Glowing,” a great tune with a welcome change-of-pace.

Enjoy the Hidden Gems playlist:

“#88” – Lo-Fang

“By The Throat” – CHVRCHES

“Coping Mechanism” – Shovels & Rope

“The Element of Surprise” – The Last Shadow Puppets

“Envy Green” – The Arcadian Wild

“Forgive & Forget” – The Kooks

“Girl” – Jukebox The Ghost

“Glowing” – D.A. Wallach

“Head in the Clouds” – Bohdi

“Love At First Sight” – The Brobecks

“Lovely” – Bohdi

“Magnetised” – Tom Odell

“Monsters of the North” – The National Parks

“Original Things” – Dustin Hatzenbuhler

“The Other Side of Paradise” – Glass Animals

“Our Own House” – Misterwives

“Puzzle Pieces – Live From Spotify San Francisco” – Saint Motel

“Reality in Motion” – Tame Impala

“Rivers and Roads” – The Head and the Heart

“Simple As This” – Jake Bugg

“Social Sites” – Cosmo Pyke

“Something Out of Nothing” – North of Nine

“Still” – Seinabo Sey

“Sweet Talk” – Saint Motel

“Take Me Up” – Coleman Hell