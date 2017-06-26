Modern Mixtapes Volume 1: Ultimate Summer Road Trip

I cannot claim to be a music expert, and I’ll admit that I didn’t have any taste in music until I started college. I barely knew what was popular on the radio in high school, and I was always one to duck questions about favorite bands and concerts. In recent months, though, something clicked, and now I play music wherever I go. I have fallen in love with my Spotify account (yes, Premium is worth it), and without realizing it, I became the undeclared go-to DJ for road trips, get-togethers and meetings. Thus, I thought it fitting to put my playlist-making abilities to good use and share them on a summer blog.

For the next couple months, I’ll be creating and sharing Spotify playlists twice a week, each of a different theme. I should have a little something for everyone: indie, country, foreign, jazz, soundtracks, show tunes etc.; if one week doesn’t suit you, tune in the next.

I’ll kick it off with the Ultimate Summer Road Trip playlist, a fun range of sing-a-long jams for the windows-down, high-excitement experience of road tripping with friends. It’s suitable for a long drive across borders, a short day trip or anything in between. Start the car, hit shuffle, and enjoy:

“All My Friends” – Snakehips, Tinashe, Chance the Rapper

“All Star” – Smash Mouth

“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt

“Closer – Robotaki Remix” – The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Robotaki

“Come on Eileen” – Dexys Midnight Runners

“Cruise” – Florida Georgia Line

“Dog Days Are Over” – Florence + The Machine

“Don’t Wanna Know” – Maroon 5, Kendrick Lamar

“First” – Cold War Kids

“Gecko (Overdrive) – Radio Edit” – Oliver Heldens, Becky Hill

“Good Grief” – Bastille

“Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride” – Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus, Mark Keali’i Ho’omalu

“History” – One Direction

“I’m the One” – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

“Life Is A Highway” – Rascal Flatts

“Love on Top” – Beyonce

“Morocco” – Moon Taxi

“Mountain Sound” – Of Monsters and Men

“Paris” – The Chainsmokers

“Play That Song” – Train

“Rollin” – Calvin Harris, Future, Khalid

“Show You Love” – Kato, Sigala, Hailee Steinfeld

“Sweet Lovin’ – Original Mix” – Sigala, Bryn Christopher

“That’s My Kind of Night” – Luke Bryan



“This Is How We Roll” – Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan



Thanks for tuning in, and keep an eye on the DU Clarion website and social media for my next playlist, as well as for other summer blogs produced by talented Clarion writers and editors.