Hidden Gems on Netflix: Zoo

A blessing and a curse, Netflix has seemingly taken over every aspect of my life. You can commonly find me in bed with the only light in the room coming from my iPad with whichever television show or movie I am watching that day.

If you are anything like me, this is probably a similar past time for you as well. Netflix can be fun, but it’s easy to run out of things to watch. Luckily, me and my television addiction are here to help.

The first hidden gem on Netflix to watch is “Zoo”, a television show based off of the novel by James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge. Though I haven’t read the novel, I can confirm the television show is delightfully horrible, and something you’ll probably be able to binge watch within a few weeks. I won’t lie, it’s not to the same caliber as other shows like “Game of Thrones”, however, it has an undeniably addictive quality to it.

Set in modern times, safari guides and zoologists Jackson Oz and Abraham discover that violent animal attacks on humans are happening all over the world. To investigate and find a way for the attacks to be stopped, they are accompanied by a reporter, a veterinary pathologist, and a governmental agent in order to figure out what’s happening to all of the animals. The show touches on serious issues like animal rights as well as conservation. It reminds viewers that humans aren’t the only important animals in the kingdom. However, though a relatively serious subject, the writers of “Zoo” managed to put in bouts of humor that literally made me LOL.

While the CGI isn’t exactly “Jurassic Park” worthy, and the science is definitely exaggerated, if you enjoy science fiction this is definitely the show for you. Similar to “Planet of the Apes”, it’s so weird, you can’t help but stay and watch. And, with the third season in the making, you’ll have plenty to look forward to this summer.

Just a warning though, you probably won’t be able to look at your dog without low-key fearing for your life for a few days.