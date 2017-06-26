Carson’s Corner: When will Black lives begin to matter?

This is Carson’s Corner: a weekly blog in which I discuss current events that I think are important, from social issues, racial injustice, politics and more.

Sandra Bland, Eric Garner, Dante Parker, Terence Crutcher, Freddie Gray, Walter Scott, Dion Damon, Tamir Rice, Sean Bell, Alton Sterling, Jamar Clark, Laquan McDonald, Oscar Grant, Aiyana Jones, Michael Brown, Charleena Lyles, Philando Castile and the many more Black lives that have been taken at the hands of police officers. My heart breaks for each and every one of you.

I could talk about these senseless murders in the context of politics or in a dissociative way that we sometimes talk about social and racial justice. I could talk about how the National Rifle Association (NRA) seems to mean they care about “white” gun ownership rather than “legal” gun ownership, or else they’d fight for justice for Philando Castile, who was shot for having legal ownership of a gun in his vehicle. I could talk about the numbers — the amount of dead Black bodies at the hands of police (112 so far in 2017, 8 completely unarmed). I could provide readers a witty article packed full of facts, but I can’t. I am too tired.

To be honest, I am tired of chanting “Black lives matter,” when clearly they don’t in America, as proven again and again by the justice system failing to provide justice for Black people’s murders. I am tired of being fearful that my visibly Black brother may not come home from work one night because of being pulled over and shot by police for a minor traffic violation. I am tired of having my heart broken every time a new name becomes a hashtag. I am tired of the endless viral videos of Black death on repeat, everywhere I turn. I am tired of writing about this, I am tired of fighting this and I am tired of hurting over this.

Right now, I don’t have anything to write or to give other than the indescribable hurt that consumes my whole entire body. I hurt for the lives lost, and for their families. They were fathers and mothers, sons and daughters, sisters and brothers. They were people, with lives and friends, who loved and sang and ate and loved and breathed. And racism, both blatant and internalized, killed them. They mattered, and they still do. I will say it again: Black lives matter. America, when will Black lives matter to you?