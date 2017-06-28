“Baby Driver” puts the groove back in summer action

For the film industry, summer is the season of conventionality. A comfortable, safe schedule of sequels, reboots and spin-offs allows for the industry to put in very little creative effort while raking in millions from moviegoers looking to escape the heat. Writer-director Edgar Wright (“Shaun of the Dead”), who made his career off of lampooning this sort of blockbuster mentality, has put action instead of humor at the forefront of “Baby Driver,” a rollicking, toe-tapping thrill ride that feels like a release designed to remind you how boring other action movies are.

The film follows Baby (Ansel Elgort, “The Fault in our Stars”), a quiet, tinnitus-stricken getaway driver whose love for music fuels his talent behind the wheel. After years of paying back a childhood debt to snarky, sinister crime lord Doc (Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”), it looks like Baby is finally free to get out of the game. However, when one final job with unstable thieves Bats (Jamie Foxx, “Django Unchained”), Buddy (Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”) and Darling (Eiza González) looks to threaten both his newfound freedom and budding romance with sweetheart Debora (Lily James, “Cinderella”), Baby has to put the pedal to the metal to save his future.

The catch that makes this pulpy set-up work so well is the film’s killer soundtrack, which serves as backdrop to every heist, slow-dance and shootout. The brilliant editing perfectly syncs each actor’s movement with the beat, creating a sort of hybrid musical that makes the movie feel less “Fast and the Furious” and more “La La Land” on drugs. From the outrageously entertaining opening, filled with dancing and drifting alike, to the octane-fueled conclusion, the movie is as infectious as the great pop songs that give it life. It gets in your head and stays there.

As if the premise wasn’t entertaining enough, the acting really pushes this thing over the edge. Wright gives his actors plenty of scenery to chew on, and each of them are more than happy to oblige. The stand-outs are Spacey and Foxx, who both inject their respective characters with both grit and wittiness. Typical for Spacey villains, every line he speaks is calculated and divine, while Foxx is dangerous and unpredictable, striking fear into even the most murderous of the ensemble. Elgort and Collins’s characters aren’t as interesting as their more experienced counterparts, but put them together on screen and their chemistry is undeniable. While none of the characters are fleshed out or given dynamic backstories, each serves the story well and makes it all the more enjoyable.

By the time the final note hits, “Baby Driver” cements itself as not just a refreshingly original break from the summer slog, but also as a true action classic with a beat in bones and plenty of gas in the tank. It dares to dream in a genre where dreams have been exchanged for dollar signs, and that’s better than any summer movie has any right to be.