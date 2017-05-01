Red Rocks season offers a promising lineup

Summer is at the tips of our fingers and, once again, Red Rocks is delivering with great shows that match everyone’s tastes. To help begin the search for the ideal show, here are a handful of shows to consider for one’s warm, sunny endeavors.

Phoenix – June 7 – $39.95

Indie-pop fans can rejoice as France’s Phoenix returns to the mile-high state. Having recently released their first single in four-years, “J-Boy” continues the band’s familiar 80s synth-pop grooves and builds anticipation for an upcoming album. Their organically upbeat sound is a perfect companion to the dazzling views at this iconic amphitheater.

Film on the Rocks: The Fifth Element – June 19 – $15

A recipe for a good time, each film proceeds with a concert and a local comedian. The schedule is out now, and Luc Besson’s “The Fifth Element” is one sci-fi fans cannot miss. Starring Bruce Willis (“Die Hard”) at his prime, this eccentric 1997 sci-fi classic is the perfect cure for movie fans awaiting an original tale. It is especially good to watch in preparation for Besson’s next space opera, “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.”

Dave Chappelle – July 15 – $59.50

Coming back from hiatus, Dave Chappelle returns to the standup game after releasing two specials on Netflix. Given the political climate of today, it will be interesting nonetheless to hear what Chappelle will bring to the conversation. For fans of the comedy legend or of provocative humor, Chappelle’s set is sure to be one to keep the audience on their toes.

The Head & The Heart – Aug. 3 – $35

A second show has been added from this band and it is not difficult to understand their popular demand. These alternative folk-rockers will keep spirits high as they create a light-hearted and mellow atmosphere for the audience to forget their worries. The Head & The Heart will also be accompanied by Grouplove, which is another plus. Come prepared to sing your heart out.

Though sold out, these two shows should not be missed. Re-sale tickets can be found on StubHub.

A Tribe Called Quest – Aug. 10 – $96.50 @ StubHub

Despite Phife Dawg’s unfortunate passing last year, A Tribe Called Quest is still the outstanding powerhouse they were in the 90s. After the 18-year-long wait, the rap group released in November last year their final album, “We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service,” and announced their final tour as well. Their music and performances are always thoughtful comments on society combined with high energy. This show is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to not miss out on. If on the line about going, their Saturday Night Live and Grammy performances may be good indicators of what to expect.

Gorillaz – Sept. 26 – $170 @ StubHub (SOLD OUT)

With another show to not miss, the Gorillaz are back and a force to be reckoned with. Their recently released album, “Humanz” has an impressive line-up of guests that will be fun to see some come by at Red Rocks. Lovers of drowsy party anthems and magnetic synths will not be disappointed with this show. If their numerous released singles are an indication of this upcoming performance, then this visual hip-hop group is one for the books.

