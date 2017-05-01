Search
Photo courtesy of College Republicans Facebook page

President of College Republicans resigns

In the midst of Undergraduate Student Government (USG) elections that took place during the week of April 23, one of DU’s soundest student organizations faced internal conflict resulting in the resignation of the president, who served just six days.

Former President Dustin Weilbach released a letter of resignation to his fellow College Republicans and the Clarion on April 26, the night of the USG debate.

College Republicans declined to respond or provide a statement.

Founded in 1892, College Republicans is one of the nation’s oldest, largest and most  active student organizations. Across the country there are currently over 250,000 organizations on over 1,800 campuses in every state, including D.C.

DU College Republicans hold meetings every Thursday in Room 214 of Margery Reed Hall at 6:30 p.m.

More will follow regarding the current status of College Republicans and Weilbach’s decision to leave.

