People’s Climate March calls for change across the country

On April 29, The People’s Climate March took place in different locations across the country as people marched as a call for political action on climate change and environmental destruction across the world.

California, New York, Massachusetts and many other states played host to countless people marching, but the chapter that garnered the most national attention was Washington D.C., where thousands attended. Inclement weather conditions heavily stifled participation in the Colorado sister march, but hundreds still showed on Saturday morning to gather in Civic Center Park in downtown Denver.

The People’s Climate March occurred nationwide for many reasons.

Only one week before was Earth Day (April 22), a celebration of the planet, and its accompanying March for Science across the country.

As a public rally and march, it was working off the success of the original People’s Climate March in New York City in September. The rally was also fueled by the passion ignited at the Women’s March in January, which, according to The Washington Post, was “likely the largest single-day demonstration in recorded U.S. history.”

Quartz Media shared that this weekend’s People’s Climate March was significantly more political than those of a similar nature in the past. Not only did the march purposefully coincide with President Trump’s first 100 days in office, but many participants in Washington D.C. marched passionately to the White House, directly addressing the Trump Administration.

In recent days, according to CNN, President Trump has continued to sign Executive Orders that cut funding for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and encourage further oil drilling and roll back environmental regulations from the Obama Administration.

The People’s Climate March gained national attention for environmental threats and has continued the trend of increased progressive liberal activism since President Trump entered office.