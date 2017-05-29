Letter from the Editor: Madeline Zann signs off

A little more than a year ago, I wrote my first sign-off letter with my lovely Assistant Entertainment Editor Monica McFadden as we were handing over the section to now-Executive Editor Ryan Ninesling. Little did I know that I would get dragged back into taking over my old section.

Just kidding. I volunteered to return as Entertainment Editor because my Monday nights felt bleak without the impending stress of trying to put together a newspaper and maybe also because I needed the money. Also because I could see the look of panic in Ryan and John’s eyes.

But in all seriousness, I think I’ve been doing something Clarion related for 90 percent of the Mondays since my first week of college. I’ve spent basically that whole time waffling on whether or not I want to pursue journalism as a career, and even as graduation looms perilously close (10 days from when this gets published), I still don’t know. But I’m thankful to have had the last three years at the Clarion to grow as a writer and editor and to have editors who have given me the leeway to write about everything from the Colorado Rockies to the X-Files.

Not only that, but I’ve made some of my closest friends through the Clarion. I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything.

Jumping back into the mid-quarter wasn’t the easiest thing I’ve ever done (and it was the first time I’d put together a section without either Adam Lujan or Monica) but Ryan returned the section in even better condition than I’d left it. Thank you to him, to Editor-in-Chief John Poe for letting me come back, to all the wonderful writers who got on board with a new editor this late in the year and to everyone else on the Clarion staff for making production nights feel a lot less like work.

Thank you to all my Editors-in-Chief and Executive Editors, to everyone who has read my articles (aka Mom and Dad), to everyone who’s ever written for me, to friends who understood that I’m unreachable from roughly 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Monday night and to everyone else who’s helped me out along the way—y’all rock!

To Kendall and AnnMarie: I can’t wait to see what you guys do with the revamped Arts and Life section. It’s going to be weird not being around campus to see it, but I know you guys are going to kick butt.

To Ryan and John: try not to give each other cancer.

Love always,

Madeline