DU Service & Change hosts fifth annual Day of Action

DU Service & Change (DUSC), a student organization dedicated to “engaging the DU community in diverse opportunities that facilitate positive change for the greater public good,” held its Fifth Annual Day of Action on Saturday, April 29. The Day of Action, hosted on DU’s campus, provides a day-long college experience for Colorado elementary school students and their families, to provide the opportunity for students to learn more about college.

The event was led by 78 DU students who volunteered to help with the event by leading tours around campus and answering questions. Furthermore, 11 student organizations hosted demonstrations about their groups and what they do on campus.

Despite the snow, 176 elementary students and 149 parents attended the event, from Johnson Elementary, Cheltenham Elementary and Greenwood Academy.

Ashley Edinger, president of DUSC, spoke as to why she believes having this event is so important. “As a first-generation college student, it was incredible to take a larger role in the 5th Annual Day of Action,” Edinger said. “There was a little boy who ran around during our lunch time activities dressed in a giant bowtie and goofy glasses, and his smile made everything worth it.”

She continued, “For these students and parents, Day of Action gives them an idea that college could be an option for them, despite the fact that most of these students are from demographic groups highly underrepresented in higher education. When I was growing up, I never thought I would make it to college. When you come from a group that’s underrepresented in higher education, it’s hard to see yourself in college, to see that college is a possibility, and that you are worthy of going to college. That’s what this day is all about. Making sure these students and parents know that they belong in college, and that we want to help them get there if that’s the path they would like to journey.”